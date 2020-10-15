https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/day-2-bombshell-newly-released-emails-show-hunter-biden-worked-cash-big-china-money-held-joe-biden/

For being a notorious drug and crack addict Hunter Biden has done quite well for himself.

In 2013 Hunter Biden joined his father and Vice President Joe Biden on an official government trip to China. It was during this stay in China that Hunter — inexperienced and out of place — was able to secure a $1.5 billion from China for private equity fund which he was forming at the time.

In 2015 Hunter’s Bohai Harvest joined forces with the Chinese military contractor; Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), to buy American parts manufacturer; Henniges Automotive.

AVIC has been identified as a front for China’s military.

AVIC is notorious for stealing US military technology to build China’s own fighter jets and drones.

Hunter Biden is all smiles in China

It’s not clear how many deals Hunter Biden secured for his family with the Chinese Communist regime.

Today the New York Post released more emails from Hunter Biden’s computer that reveal Hunter attempted to secure big cash from China for him AND HIS DAD!

The New York Post reported:

Hunter Biden pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company — including one that he said would be “interesting for me and my family,” emails obtained by The Post show. One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line “Expectations,” included details of “remuneration packages” for six people involved in an unspecified business venture. Biden was identified as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” an apparent reference to the former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co. His pay was pegged at “850” and the email also noted that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” In addition, the email outlined a “provisional agreement” under which 80 percent of the “equity,” or shares in the new company, would be split equally among four people whose initials correspond to the sender and three recipients, with “H” apparently referring to Biden.

Read the rest here.

