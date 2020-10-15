https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/detective-dianne-feinstein-caught-on-hot-mic-voicing-her-suspicions-about-amy-coney-barretts-pro-life-beliefs-audio/

Dianne Feinstein seems really hung up on the fact that Amy Coney Barrett is a Catholic who isn’t an advocate for killing unborn babies.

We’d say this puts her firmly in “bizarre fixation” territory:

📽️ Sen. Feinstein hot mic talking about Judge Amy Coney Barrett: “She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion.” pic.twitter.com/5dUBhHLQsn — Tré Goins-Phillips (@tregp) October 15, 2020

And what if Amy Coney Barrett’s pro-life beliefs are deeply personal? What if they are connected to her faith? Is that something Dianne Feinstein needs to “suspect,” when ACB’s made no secret of her personal belief that abortion is wrong?

And what of pro-lifers whose opposition to abortion just comes with them giving a damn about the unborn?

Since when is wanting to PROTECT human life, strictly religious? — Elizabeth A. Lance (@ElizabethALance) October 15, 2020

They just can’t help themselves. It’s incomprehensible to them that someone could be pro-life without being religious. https://t.co/zfu61zojvX — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) October 15, 2020

I am not religious. I am pro-life. — AlarmedKnitter (@AlarmedK) October 15, 2020

Non-religious people of good will can be pro-life. — Nicole Webb (@nicole_r_webb) October 15, 2020

I’m one of them. — James (@James07910075) October 15, 2020

Which is eye roll-inducing to people like me, strongly pro-life but not religious. The dogma of bigotry lives loudly in the Senator. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) October 15, 2020

The dogma lives loudly lives on https://t.co/JOyJqlfErY — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) October 15, 2020

Why do so many liberals regard pro-lifers as people like a zoo exhibit, people whose beliefs need to be explained and can’t simply stem from their humanity?

What she won’t admit is that for the Left, abortion support is also deeply personal and comes with their religion. https://t.co/aPofwjJIMY — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 15, 2020

