Dianne Feinstein seems really hung up on the fact that Amy Coney Barrett is a Catholic who isn’t an advocate for killing unborn babies.

We’d say this puts her firmly in “bizarre fixation” territory:

And what if Amy Coney Barrett’s pro-life beliefs are deeply personal? What if they are connected to her faith? Is that something Dianne Feinstein needs to “suspect,” when ACB’s made no secret of her personal belief that abortion is wrong?

And what of pro-lifers whose opposition to abortion just comes with them giving a damn about the unborn?

Why do so many liberals regard pro-lifers as people like a zoo exhibit, people whose beliefs need to be explained and can’t simply stem from their humanity?

