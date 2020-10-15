http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LcDuKOezciM/

President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned “Big Tech” companies like Facebook and Twitter for censoring the New York Post after they published embarrassing emails recovered from former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“Now Big Tech, you see what is going on with big tech, is censoring these stories to try and get Joe Biden out of this impossible jam,” Trump said. “He’s in a big jam.”

For two days, the New York Post has released emails and information detailing Hunter Biden’s pursuit of lucrative foreign business deals while his father was vice president.

“He and his family are crooked and they got caught and now they’re being protected by Big Tech,” Trump said.

Facebook has restricted access to the New York Post stories and Twitter has banned the links from being shared on their platform altogether. Twitter has also suspended users’ accounts who shared a link to the story until they delete the offending links.

The president also threatened to strip section 230 protections for technology companies, accusing them of working with the mainstream media to hide the story.

“If Big Tech persists in coordination with the mainstream media, we must immediately strip them of section 230 protections,” he said. “It’s very simple.”

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) allows internet companies to avoid liability for content posted by users on their platform.

“We’re going to take away their section 230 unless they shape up,” Trump added.

Trump said he would continue talking about the Bidens and the censored stories, despite digital platforms trying to block them.

“I’m going to say it more and more and Facebook and all can try and shut us down, but you know what? Everybody knows it … he’s corrupt as hell and everybody knows it,” he said.

