Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, suggested Thursday that Americans may have to cancel their Thanksgiving plans this year to help reduce the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

A transcript is as follows:

NORAH O’DONNELL: What is your advice about Thanksgiving? DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: I think people should be very careful and prudent about social gatherings, particularly when members of the family might be at a risk because of their age or underlying condition. You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected. Either they’ve been very recently tested, or they’re living a lifestyle in which they don’t have any interaction with anybody except you and your family.

