First, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield warned that sharing Thanksgiving dinner indoors with a group of loved ones was very, very dangerous. Now, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Mendacious Midget™, is joining the chorus. In an interview with Norah O’Donnell on CBS News, the media darling said the following about the holiday:

That is unfortunately a risk, when you have people coming from out of town, gathering together in an indoor setting. It is unfortunate, because that’s such a sacred part of American tradition — the family gathering around Thanksgiving. But that is a risk. Given the fluid and dynamic nature of what’s going on right now in the spread and the uptick of infections, I think people should be very careful and prudent about social gatherings, particularly when members of the family might be at a risk because of their age or their underlying condition… You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected.

It is impossible to express the level of disdain I have for this man. The Mendacious Midget™ has been all over television, speaking out both sides of his mouth for months. As an example, early in the pandemic, Fauci said public masking would do absolutely no good. In fact, he said that improper use could cause infection. Now, if you don’t wear one between bites while eating at an outdoor restaurant, you are trying to kill grandma.

Still, he is ubiquitous on television and radio, complete with leisure magazine covers. One could believe Fauci is enjoying his notoriety, with attention lavished on him largely because he is a foil to President Trump. To maintain that position, he often uses weasel words to avoid the president’s wrath.

However, the biggest problem I have with Dr. Fauci is what he doesn’t say. I first became furious when he would not give the obvious scientific rationale for optimism about a combination treatment with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and azithromycin. It took me about thirty minutes on the internet to figure it out.

Dr. Fauci is an expert. Yet he still fails to explain what the most common COVID-19 test, the PCR, actually tests for. It is not a live virus. Instead, it tests viral RNA. According to an analysis by The New York Times, up to 90% of tests pick up viral debris or virus levels incapable of causing an infection or being transmitted. This makes the 8 million “cases” more like 800,000.

This could be remedied by changing the way tests are conducted and reducing the number of times the specimen is amplified. Or reporting the number of amplifications so doctors can make a more accurate assessment. This has not happened.

This has prompted the CDC to discourage retesting. According to their website, a recovered patient can still test positive for 90 days. It is why Dr. Fauci uses weasel words to discuss President Trump’s recovery. While news anchors push retesting, he knows it is of no value. But if he says that, he will need to explain the dirty little secret about PCR testing,

Likewise, Fauci has been dishonest about how many Americans are susceptible to COVID-19. Dozens of studies have shown people exposed to other coronaviruses have T-cell reactivity when COVID-19 is introduced. This long-term type of immunity has endured as long as 17 years in people exposed to SARS. It is not certain how long it may last for those exposed to other coronaviruses. This type of immunity is estimated to be present in between 40 and 60% of the population.

The other secret is that people with this reactivity may test positive for the virus. COVID-19 doesn’t bounce off them. Their immune system kills the virus before it can build to a level to become infectious. They will have the same viral debris in their noses that a recovered patient does.

Dr. Scott Atlas explained this to the press after Dr. Redfield incorrectly said 90% of Americans are susceptible to COVID-19 during congressional testimony. Dr. Fauci roundly criticized Dr. Atlas for providing factual information. Because the media is interested in elevating panic porn, they promoted Fauci’s point of view. They then went on a mission to discredit Dr. Atlas.

In fact, any doctor who goes against the preferred narrative is vilified by Fauci. Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Simone Gold, and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, to name a few. The science on COVID-19 is far from settled. But we are only allowed to hear the opinions of those who agree with or parrot Dr. Fauci. Dr. Sanjay Gupta on CNN is a good example.

So, I am not inclined to sacrifice anything because this dishonest little man thinks I should. Instead, I will read the available information from all sources and make the best decision for me. I will be eating Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family—with too much food, and very few, if any, masks.

However, because of the Mendacious Midget™ and his half-truths and weasel-words, people across this country are living in unnecessary fear. They will sacrifice whatever this one-man vaccine machine tells them to. And a politicized media is happy to let them.

