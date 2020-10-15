https://www.dailywire.com/news/election-interference-twitter-locks-trumps-campaign-account-adds-warning-label-to-house-gop-government-link

Twitter continued its crackdown on information damaging to Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday, locking the campaign account of President Donald Trump over a video that it posted and adding a warning label to an article posted by House Republicans on a .gov domain.

The censorship comes after The New York Post published explosive reports yesterday and today outlining new allegations about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Tim Murtaugh, Director of Communications for the Trump campaign, tweeted out a screenshot of the email that the campaign received from Twitter, writing: “Twitter has locked out @TeamTrump for posting video of clips of Joe Biden lying about never speaking to Hunter about foreign business deals. Includes snips of @nypost exposing the lies. Biden doesn’t dispute the authenticity of the docs. STILL protecting Biden from bad story.”

Twitter has locked out @TeamTrump for posting video of clips of Joe Biden lying about never speaking to Hunter about foreign business deals. Includes snips of @nypost exposing the lies. Biden doesn’t dispute the authenticity of the docs. STILL protecting Biden from bad story. pic.twitter.com/VGJPYGiwlU — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 15, 2020

The video that Team Trump posted spliced together quotes from Joe Biden denying that he knew anything about his son’s overseas business dealings along side snippets from The New York Post’s report in the following order:

NEW YORK POST: Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad. JOE BIDEN: “I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything thing happening to do with their businesses. Period.” NEW YORK POST: Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm. [Shows photo of a Burisma executive playing golf with Joe and Hunter Biden.] BIDEN: “I did [sic] anything wrong and, uh, I didn’t realize he was on the board till after was, after he had been on the board and, at the same time, he has come forward and said it was a mistake on his part to be on the board.” EMAIL FROM UKRAINE GAS EXECUTIVE TO HUNTER BIDEN: Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together. It’s really an honor and pleasure. “I don’t know what he was doing. I know he was on the board. I found out he was on the board after he was on the board and that was it.” NEW YORK POST: An email dated May 12, 2014—shortly after Hunter Biden joined the Burisma board—shows Pozharskyi attempting to get him to use his political leverage to help the company. “The fact is I was unaware of his investments until those occurred and I’ve never discussed what my son’s business with him because I didn’t want any conflict.” EMAIL: Dear Hunter and Devon, Following our talks during the visit to the Como Lake and our further discussions, I would like to bring the following situation to your attention. “I don’t discuss business with my son. I didn’t know that was the case.” NEW YORK POST: The exchange came the same day that Burisma announced it had expanded its board of directors by adding Hunter Biden. “I have never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings.” “I have never discussed my business or their business, my son’s or daughter’s, and I’ve never discussed them.” CHYRON: Joe Biden is a liar Who Has Been Ripping Off Our Country for Years.

The Post’s report has received backlash over what Business Insider describes as “holes and red flags,” including that Rudy Giuliani was involved in its release.

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) tweeted out a link to a news story from Fox Business that highlighted Twitter’s other actions in clamping down on the House Judiciary Committee Republicans website for posting The New York Post’s article to their website.

“Big Tech is censoring @JudiciaryGOP all because their government link contains information about a Democratic presidential candidate,” Walker wrote. “This is election interference.”

Big Tech is censoring @JudiciaryGOP all because their government link contains information about a Democratic presidential candidate. This is election interference.https://t.co/fpcyaxSRJj — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) October 15, 2020

Others, including Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also called the censorship by Twitter “election interference.”

So now @Twitter and @jack are blocking access to a government website…all to protect Joe Biden. This is not only dangerous and corrupt, it’s clear election interference!!! https://t.co/fnOxLiU4cJ pic.twitter.com/dzjyD7LPMz — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2020

Twitter is engaged in domestic election interference. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 14, 2020

