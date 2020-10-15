https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/english-department-changes-name-avoid-perception-english-nationality/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Faculty at Cornell University’s English Department have voted to change the department’s name so as to avoid the “conflation of English as a language and English as a nationality.”

According to The Cornell Daily Sun, the move came at the department’s first faculty meeting of the school year, and follows a proposal by “faculty members of color.”

Profs decided on the (new) moniker “The Department of Literatures in English.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

