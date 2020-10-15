https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/business/joseph-vazquez/2020/10/15/facebook-and-twitter-contribute-over-90-dems

Wondering why Facebook and Twitter snapped into the full-on Orwellian Ministry of Truth by censoring the New York Post bombshell on Hunter Biden?

Donation records may help explain that.

Open Secrets records revealed that for “all federal candidates,” both Facebook and Twitter gave over 90 percent of their political contributions to Democrats for the 2020 cycle so far. The combined multi-million-dollar total of both platforms was split among individual employee donations and PAC money. The top recipient for both organizations was none other than Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. There is clearly no doubt where these gargantuan tech companies stand politically.

For Twitter, the spread was even more telling, given its behavior last night in censoring people who shared the Post story. For “all federal candidates,” Twitter has contributed a whopping 98.99 percent ($347,270) of its donations to Democrats via individual donations of $200 or more. No PAC money was recorded. Only 1.01 percent ($3,556) went to Republicans by contrast. Biden, the top recipient for Twitter donations, received $66,929, all from individuals. That means Biden received 19 percent of the total contributions Twitter has made to “all federal candidates.”

Facebook has contributed 91.68 percent ($2,409,464 out of $2,628,040) of its donations to Democrats collectively between individual donations ($2,400,269) and PAC donations ($234,000) equaling $200 or more. Only 8.32 percent ($218,576) went to Republicans. Biden, the top recipient for Facebook donations, received $645,152, all from individuals. That means Biden received a sizeable 25 percent of the total contributions Facebook has made to “all federal candidates.”

Twitter in particular went as far as reportedly locking the Post out of its Twitter account, a 219-year-old newspaper. That would be akin to locking out The New York Times from its account, which was first published decades after the Post. Twitter even locked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany out of her account for sharing the Post story.

After the Post story broke, Facebook’s Policy Communications Director Andy Stone announced on Twitter that Facebook would be “reducing its distribution on our platform.”

As noted in previous reporting, Stone has a long history of working with Democrats. This includes working as a press secretary for former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA), working as a western regional press secretary for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and being a member of former Secretary of State John Kerry’s presidential campaign in 2004, according to LinkedIn.

Recently, Facebook and Google were exposed for partnering with the leftist organization Democracy Works to help formulate their 2020 election strategies.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was also exposed for giving $10 million to leftist Boston University Professor and CBS News correspondent Ibram X. Kendi, who went on a racially-charged rant to viciously attack U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family. The reason? Barrett had adopted two children from Haiti.

America needs to raise its voice against these Big Tech companies now, or they may indeed succeed in influencing the 2020 election to produce an outcome that’s suitable to their leftist agenda.

