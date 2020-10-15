https://babylonbee.com/news/facebook-bans-babylon-bee-for-being-too-accurate/

MENLO PARK, CA—In an attempt to stop the spread of real news on the platform, Facebook has banned The Babylon Bee.

While many social media networks are struggling with slowing the spread of fake news, Facebook is suffering from the opposite problem. People are sharing jokes thinking they are just funny, fake stories, but then they are finding out that they are closer to the truth than any Fox News or CNN article.

“The Babylon Bee claims to be satire, but their articles keep coming true. It’s a clear case of false advertising,” said Mark Zuckerberg. “We can’t allow a news source this pure, this true, this perfect from infiltrating our platform and actually telling the people the truth.”

Facebook SWAT teams showed up at The Babylon Bee’s offices and took our editors into custody for reeducation. We do not think it is going to work, as we will resist any attempts to brainwash us, and also, Mark Zuckerberg is an upstanding citizen and an important contributor to society.

