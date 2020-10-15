https://www.theblaze.com/news/fec-facebook-2020-election-donations-democrats

Republicans have long accused Facebook of having an anti-conservative, pro-Democrat bias. Those cries got markedly louder Wednesday when the social media giant chose to suppress the New York Post’s bombshell report on Hunter Biden and an alleged meeting between Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and a Burisma executive when Biden was vice president.

So the fact that more than 80% of Facebook political donations have gone to Democrats during the 2020 election cycle will likely not come as a shock to many on the right.

What’s that now?

According the Center for Responsive Politics’ compilation of the most recent Federal Election Commission data, 83.49% of donations from Facebook-affiliated PACs and individuals (organizations themselves cannot contribute to candidates and party committees) to federal candidates have gone to Democrats during the 2020 election cycle.

Just 16.51% has gone to Republicans, the CRP reported.

In 2018, 76.03% of Facebook donations went to Democrats, and in 2016, 68.54% went to Democrats, according to the CRP.

Who has received the most Facebook money?

It will probably come as no surprise that the top recipient of Facebook-affiliated money during the 2020 cycle is Joe Biden.

In fact, 23 of the top 25 recipients are Democrats:

No. 1: Joe Biden — DEMOCRAT — $645,152

No. 2: Sen. Bernie Sanders — DEMOCRAT — $245,668

No. 3: Former Mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg — DEMOCRAT — $100,289

No. 4: Sen. Elizabeth Warren — DEMOCRAT — $87,947

No. 5: Businessman Andrew Yang — DEMOCRAT — $85,707

No. 6: Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly — DEMOCRAT — $44,306

No. 7: Sen. Kamala Harris — DEMOCRAT — $41,779

No. 8: Montana Senate candidate Steve Bullock — DEMOCRAT — $38,277

No. 9: Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath — DEMOCRAT — $34,164

No. 10: South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison — DEMOCRAT — $32,717

No. 11: Sen. Cory Booker — DEMOCRAT — $31,738

No. 12: Iowa Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield — DEMOCRAT — $31,454

No. 13: Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff — DEMOCRAT — $29,906

No. 14: Maine Senate candidate Sara Gideon — DEMOCRAT — $27,355

No. 15: Sen. Gary Peters — DEMOCRAT — $24,750

No. 16: North Carolina Senate candidate Cal Cunningham — DEMOCRAT — $23,163

No. 17: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — DEMOCRAT — $22,518

No. 18: Sen. Thom Tillis — REPUBLICAN — $21,300

No. 19: President Donald Trump — REPUBLICAN — $21,251

No. 20: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — DEMOCRAT — $21,121

No. 21: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen — DEMOCRAT — $18,715

No. 22: Rep. Josh Gottheimer — DEMOCRAT — $17,501

No. 23: Rep. Eric Swalwell — DEMOCRAT — $17,394

No. 24: Texas Senate candidate MJ Hegar — DEMOCRAT — $17,048

No. 25: Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke — DEMOCRAT — $16,944

Facebook likes to lobby, too

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Facebook spent $16.7 million in 2019 (the most recent data available) on lobbying.

Of the 72 registered Facebook Inc. lobbyists in 2019, 68 have previously held government jobs.

Interestingly, the man whose tweet about the Facebook move to censor the Post article set the internet ablaze Wednesday, Facebook policy communications manager Andy Stone, was once a press secretary for former California Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer and the communications director for the Democratic House Majority PAC.

