Republicans have long accused Facebook of having an anti-conservative, pro-Democrat bias. Those cries got markedly louder Wednesday when the social media giant chose to suppress the New York Post’s bombshell report on Hunter Biden and an alleged meeting between Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and a Burisma executive when Biden was vice president.
So the fact that more than 80% of Facebook political donations have gone to Democrats during the 2020 election cycle will likely not come as a shock to many on the right.
What’s that now?
According the Center for Responsive Politics’ compilation of the most recent Federal Election Commission data, 83.49% of donations from Facebook-affiliated PACs and individuals (organizations themselves cannot contribute to candidates and party committees) to federal candidates have gone to Democrats during the 2020 election cycle.
Just 16.51% has gone to Republicans, the CRP reported.
In 2018, 76.03% of Facebook donations went to Democrats, and in 2016, 68.54% went to Democrats, according to the CRP.
Who has received the most Facebook money?
It will probably come as no surprise that the top recipient of Facebook-affiliated money during the 2020 cycle is Joe Biden.
In fact, 23 of the top 25 recipients are Democrats:
- No. 1: Joe Biden — DEMOCRAT — $645,152
- No. 2: Sen. Bernie Sanders — DEMOCRAT — $245,668
- No. 3: Former Mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg — DEMOCRAT — $100,289
- No. 4: Sen. Elizabeth Warren — DEMOCRAT — $87,947
- No. 5: Businessman Andrew Yang — DEMOCRAT — $85,707
- No. 6: Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly — DEMOCRAT — $44,306
- No. 7: Sen. Kamala Harris — DEMOCRAT — $41,779
- No. 8: Montana Senate candidate Steve Bullock — DEMOCRAT — $38,277
- No. 9: Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath — DEMOCRAT — $34,164
- No. 10: South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison — DEMOCRAT — $32,717
- No. 11: Sen. Cory Booker — DEMOCRAT — $31,738
- No. 12: Iowa Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield — DEMOCRAT — $31,454
- No. 13: Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff — DEMOCRAT — $29,906
- No. 14: Maine Senate candidate Sara Gideon — DEMOCRAT — $27,355
- No. 15: Sen. Gary Peters — DEMOCRAT — $24,750
- No. 16: North Carolina Senate candidate Cal Cunningham — DEMOCRAT — $23,163
- No. 17: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — DEMOCRAT — $22,518
- No. 18: Sen. Thom Tillis — REPUBLICAN — $21,300
- No. 19: President Donald Trump — REPUBLICAN — $21,251
- No. 20: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — DEMOCRAT — $21,121
- No. 21: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen — DEMOCRAT — $18,715
- No. 22: Rep. Josh Gottheimer — DEMOCRAT — $17,501
- No. 23: Rep. Eric Swalwell — DEMOCRAT — $17,394
- No. 24: Texas Senate candidate MJ Hegar — DEMOCRAT — $17,048
- No. 25: Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke — DEMOCRAT — $16,944
Facebook likes to lobby, too
According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Facebook spent $16.7 million in 2019 (the most recent data available) on lobbying.
Of the 72 registered Facebook Inc. lobbyists in 2019, 68 have previously held government jobs.
Interestingly, the man whose tweet about the Facebook move to censor the Post article set the internet ablaze Wednesday, Facebook policy communications manager Andy Stone, was once a press secretary for former California Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer and the communications director for the Democratic House Majority PAC.