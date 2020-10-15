http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ptPSB7u-Xnc/

A voter complimented President Donald Trump’s smile Thursday evening during NBC News’s Town Hall event in Miami, Florida.

“Good evening, Mr. President. I have to say, you have a great smile,” Paulette Dale told him, adding, “You’re so handsome when you smile.”

“Thank you, thank you,” Trump replied.

Dale, a daughter of immigrants from Eastern Europe, then asked the president, “If you are elected to a second term, do you expect to pursue your previous efforts to cut the DACA program? Why or why not?”

“So we are going to take care of DACA. We’re going to take care of Dreamer. It’s working right now. We’re negotiating different aspects of immigration and immigration law,” President Trump answered, adding that his administration wants people to enter the country legally.

