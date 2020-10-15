https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/15/flashback-joe-biden-fat-shamed-iowa-voter-when-pressed-on-hunters-business-deals/

Joe Biden fat-shamed an Iowa voter in December during a town hall when the man challenged the Democratic presidential candidate on his son’s lucrative board position with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

“We all know Trump has been messing around in Ukraine… but, you on the other hand, sent your son over there. He not only worked for a gas company, but he had no experience in … You’re selling access to the presidency just like [Trump] is,” said the Iowa voter.

“You’re a damn liar, man,” Biden pushed back.

“I saw it on TV,” the man responded.

“You see it on TV? No, I know you do. By the way, that’s why I’m not sedentary. I get up,” Biden said, going on to challenge the man to a push-up competition. “Let’s do push-ups together, man. Let’s run.”

As the two men engaged, Biden vehemently denied wrongdoing, dismissing the attendee’s concerns with “Look, fat, here’s the deal,” before being interrupted.

WATCH: A tense exchange with a voter at ⁦@JoeBiden⁩’s event in New Hampton, IA this morning, where a voter started out by telling Biden he had two problems with him: he was too old, and his son’s work in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ok7m0ShFPd — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 5, 2019

Ten months later, and after Biden’s repeated denials that he held intimate knowledge of his son’s potentially criminal overseas business activity (here, here, here), the New York Post published emails contradicting the former vice president’s prior claims that he never talked business with his son “or with anyone else.”

According to emails obtained by the Post, Joe Biden indeed met with a Ukrainian consultant for Burisma in a meeting that was set up by his son, Hunter. Hunter Biden was serving on the company board with upwards of $50,000 a month in excess compensation despite no prior experience in the industry. At the time, Joe Biden was the Obama administration’s “public face” of White House policy towards Ukraine.

“Thank you for inviting me to DC and giving me an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together,” the Ukrainian advisor, Vadym Pozharskyi, wrote.

Not too long after the meeting, Joe Biden pressured for the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating that same firm. Watch Joe Biden later brag about the firing here.

