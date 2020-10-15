https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/former-mexico-defense-secretary-arrested-us-drug-trafficking-charges-dea-make?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Mexican Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos has been arrested in the United States on alleged drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

The retired general was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday at the request of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Associated Press confirmed Friday.

DEA officials are expected on Friday to publicly announce the charges, which officials say are related to drug tafficking.

Cienfuegos was Mexico’s top military official during the presidency of Enrique Peña Nieto from 2012 to 2018.

A senior Mexican official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to give details of the case, told the wire service that Cienfuegos was arrested when he arrived at the Los Angeles airport with his family. His family members were released and he was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.

