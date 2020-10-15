https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rupert-murdoch-fox-news/2020/10/15/id/992102

Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News and an associate of President Donald Trump, has told people close to him that he thinks Democrat Joe Biden will easily win the election.

The Daily Beast reported that Murdoch has told people in his circle that Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been less than ideal.

“The Australian-born billionaire is disgusted by Trump’s handling of COVID-19, remarking that the president is his own worst enemy, that he is not listening to advice about how best to handle the pandemic, and that he’s creating a never-ending crisis for his administration, according to three people who have spoken with Murdoch,” The Daily Beast wrote.

Murdoch has long had access to Trump, who often tweets support for some of the Fox News programs. But the president has also been highly critical of other Fox shows, anchors, and the network’s polls, which show him trailing Biden.

Murdoch, according to The Daily Beast, has not spoken to the president in weeks because the 89-year-old news mogul grew tired of Trump bashing his network. Murdoch even considered supporting Mike Bloomberg, a Republican-turned-Democrat who briefly ran for president earlier this year before exiting due to a lack of support.

Murdoch would not comment to The Daily Beast regarding its report, saying only, “No comment except I’ve never called Trump an idiot.” That remark was in response to a claim in a book that said Murdoch spoke ill of Trump in 2016.

