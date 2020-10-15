https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/freshly-botoxed-gretchen/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Gov. @gretchenwhitmer reacts to news that those accused of plotting to kidnap her allegedly discussed taking similar action against Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam: “We need to see leaders stand up for the right thing, right now. Lives are on the line.” https://t.co/Zrt4ZN1h5N pic.twitter.com/VTMQLx6eVI
— The View (@TheView) October 13, 2020
Try as she might, the botox shots won’t allow any forehead lifting.
Emote Gretchen, emote.
Perps charged in Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot are anarchists who hate police and Trump…