https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/4862318/

A text message from an Apple computer purportedly once owned by Hunter Biden reveals the family’s system for distributing money earned through influence peddling, according to President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The message, Giuliani said Wednesday on his “Common Sense” video podcast, showed members of “the Biden crime family” were to give half of their profits to “pop,” Joe Biden.

The former New York City mayor held up a text from Hunter Biden to his daughter Naomi Biden that exposes a “distribution scheme that the Biden crime family has had for years.”

Hunter wrote, according to Giuliani: “I love you all but I don’t receive any respect, and that’s fine, I guess. Works for you, apparently. I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for thirty years.”

Giuliani said Hunter Biden was handling the money so his father wouldn’t have to report it.

Hunter wrote, “It’s really hard, but don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

Other correspondence among the Biden family indicates “pop” refers to Joe Biden, Giuliani said.

WND reported in January

that five members of Joe Biden’s family “cashed in while he was vice president,” according to investigative reporter Peter Schweizer’s book “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite.”

See Giuliani’s “Common Sense” podcast:

The photo below is a screenshot of a text message from Hunter Biden to his daughter, Naomi Biden, on January 3, 2019. This describes the amount kicked back to the Boss, Joe Biden, as happens in every organized crime group. My observations here: https://t.co/1SAwTyEwk9 pic.twitter.com/BK6DTIhT0B — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 15, 2020

[embedded content]

The text message came from a laptop reported to the FBI by a Delaware computer repair shop owner after it had been abandoned by the owner, believed to be Hunter Biden. The New York Post reported Wednesday the hard drive contained an email that contradicts Joe Biden’s claim that he never discussed his son’s business deals in Ukraine and China while serving as the pointman for U.S. policy in those nations under President Obama. The Post reported Thursday another email shows that among the lucrative business deals Hunter Biden pursued in China while his father was vice president was one he said would benefit not only him but his family.

Facebook immediately restricted distribution of the Post’s initial story on Wednesday, insisting it needed time to fact-check it, and Twitter followed by blocking any links to it.

The Wilmington, Delaware, shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, took legal possession of the computer because it had not been claimed within 90 days. Isaac turned over the laptop to the FBI in December but kept a copy of the hard drive. After not hearing from the FBI for several months, he contacted members of Congress, who did not respond. He then, through an intermediary, contacted Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello.

On Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, announced the Senate Judiciary Committee will subpeona Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about the censorship, which Republicans senators describe as interference in an election.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote Zuckerberg on Wednesday demanding an explanation for the social media giant’s actions and to disclose whether or not the Biden campaign requested the censorship.

