Caroline Giuliani, daughter of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation ‘unacceptable’ Michael Cohen writing second book on Trump administration’s Justice Department As Trump downplayed the virus publicly, memo based on private briefings sparked stock sell-offs: NYT MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation ‘unacceptable’ Hillicon Valley: Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection ahead of July hacks, regulator says | Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden | YouTube bans COVID-19 vaccine misinformation Republicans lash out at Twitter and Facebook over Hunter Biden article MORE, has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation ‘unacceptable’ Cheers erupt as Trump puts on MAGA hat, takes off tie at Iowa rally Hillicon Valley: Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection ahead of July hacks, regulator says | Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden | YouTube bans COVID-19 vaccine misinformation MORE and has called on America to end Trump’s “reign of terror.”

In an editorial in Vanity Fair, Giuliani says she saw as a child the kind of “cruel, selfish politics that Donald Trump has now inflicted on our country.” She said the “only way to end this nightmare” is to vote for Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisKamala Harris confirms she noticed fly on Pence’s head during VP debate Key moments from Barrett’s marathon question-and-answer session OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Barrett says climate change is a ‘contentious matter of public debate’ | Shuffle of EPA’s science advisers elevates those with industry tries | Conservation groups to sue Trump administration, seeking giraffe protections MORE (D-Calif.).

“The only way to end this nightmare is to vote,” she wrote. “There is hope on the horizon, but we’ll only grasp it if we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Giuliani said she constantly debated with her father about a variety of issues growing up, adding that she felt like she was getting nowhere. In 2016, she felt that she needed to speak out in a more “substantial” way and endorsed former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense: Famed Navy SEAL calls Trump out | Yemen’s Houthi rebels free two Americans | Marines fire commander after deadly training accident Trump hits road in scramble to shore up support from 2016 Trump campaign adviser: Republicans should expect ‘game day attendance’ in Florida on Election Day MORE. She also began canvassing for congressional candidates.

“It’s taken persistence and nerve to find my voice in politics, and I’m using it now to ask you to stand with me in the fight to end Donald Trump’s reign of terror,” she wrote.

The former New York City mayor’s daughter slammed Trump for using his presidency to “stoke the injustice that already permeated our society, taking it to dramatically new, Bond-villain heights.” She said another term would harm the LGBTQ+ community, women, immigrants, people with disabilities and people of color.

Giuliani said that Biden was not her first choice but added that the former vice president is not afraid to surround himself with people who disagree with him, saying it “speaks volumes about what an inclusive president he will be.”

“In Joe Biden, we’ll have a leader who prioritizes common ground and civility over alienation, bullying, and scorched-earth tactics,” she writes.

The filmmaker then pleaded to those planning to cast a symbolic vote or not voting to reconsider, saying, “It is more important than ever to avoid complacency. This election is far from over, and if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that anything can happen.”

