Committed leftist Savannah Guthrie went after President Trump with guns blazing tonight at his town hall and debate the moderator event on ABC.

Of course, they treated Joe Biden like fine china when he came on for their town hall.

Savannah Guthrie was hostile and ambushed Trump on Thursday night but it didn’t work.

President Trump crushed it tonight and he went into savage mode after Savannah Guthrie asked Trump to denounce white supremacy….again.

During his response to Savannah Guthrie President Trump had an obvious devoted fan who had his back.

A black woman sitting behind Trump clearly LOVED President Trump’s responses to Guthrie’s racist slurs.

The woman was seen nodding and giving President Trump a thumbs up!

