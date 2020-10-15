https://www.dailywire.com/news/gop-sen-asks-barrett-who-does-laundry-at-home-her-response-triggers-feminists

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a wife and mother of seven children, was asked a lighthearted question about the massive amounts of laundry in her home by Republican Sen. John Kennedy (LA), during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

“I have one last question … I’m genuinely curious, who does the laundry in your house?” asked Sen. Kennedy.

Barrett erupted in laughter. “Well, we increasingly have been trying to get our children to take responsibly for their own, but those efforts are not always successful,” the judge responded. “We run a lot of loads of laundry.”

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was asked ‘who does the laundry in your house?’ pic.twitter.com/06G5atx8oN — Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Coney Barrett’s laughter and lack of venomous in her response to the intentionally harmless and disarming question in an otherwise intense grilling session was met with outrage from feminists.

And, of course, Sen. Kennedy was smeared as a sexist for asking the question.

“This is so gross and sexist, and she thought it was cute because internalized misogyny and upholding the patriarchy,” wrote Meena Harris.

This is so gross and sexist, and she thought it was cute because ✨internalized misogyny✨ and ✨upholding the patriarchy✨ pic.twitter.com/WCJydQmQcz — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 14, 2020

“When I tell you that white women only have value insofar as we serve & reinforce the white supremacist patriarchy,” claimed progressive writer Emily L. Hauser.

When I tell you that white women only have value insofar as we serve & reinforce the white supremacist patriarchy. https://t.co/T0Gs4k8th7 — Emily L. Hauser אלה אסתר (@emilylhauser) October 15, 2020

“Countless white women throughout history have known all too well how to leverage their relative power at the expense of historically marginalized communities, very particularly Black men & women, & it generally works out for them – bc it serves the white supremacist patriarchy,” she added.

Countless white women throughout history have known all too well how to leverage their relative power at the expense of historically marginalized communities, very particularly Black men & women, & it generally works out for them – bc it serves the white supremacist patriarchy. — Emily L. Hauser אלה אסתר (@emilylhauser) October 15, 2020

“Just…WOW,” Lisa Guerrero reacted to the clip of the question and Harris’ assessment.

Kimberly Johnson flipped over the question from Sen. Kennedy, deeming all Republicans “sexists.”

“Did he ask Kavanaugh and Gorsuch ‘Who does the laundry?’ ??? Republicans are sexists,” she tweeted.

Did he ask Kavanaugh and Gorsuch “Who does the laundry?” ??? Republicans are sexists. https://t.co/QchZpGWnbp — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) October 15, 2020

“Sen. John Kennedy just asked Barrett who does the laundry in her house, which is definitely a question that came up for Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, right?” reacted Kaili Joy Gray.

Sen. John Kennedy just asked Barrett who does the laundry in her house, which is definitely a question that came up for Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, right? — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) October 14, 2020

Barrett has been ruthlessly attacked by feminists since her nomination to the bench by President Donald Trump. Earlier this week, for example, Barrett was mocked for having multiple children, slammed by feminists as a “handmaid” with a “clown car vagina.” “It’s a very weird thing to watch these old creeps congratulate a handmaid on her clown car vagina,” tweeted feminist author Lauren Hough, as highlighted by The Daily Wire. “You can tell a lot about how a judge will rule by her fertility so I’m glad she’s already proven hers because the cervix check really shouldn’t be done live. But I’m excited for her to share her casserole recipe and some stain-removal tips,” Hough added. Washington Post contributor Jill Filipovic also posted, “It does seem telling that the Republicans who have spoken so far have emphasized Amy Coney Barrett’s fertility and family size. It’s almost like the message is, ok you’re a very successful Career Woman, but you’ve justified your selfish ambitions by having seven kids so it’s ok.”

