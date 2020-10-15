Amy Coney Barrett is a mom, a Midwesterner, and a constitutionalist judge. Not only has the American Bar Association rated her as a “well qualified” nominee, but she espouses our country’s values of faith, family, and freedom.

Remarkably, the liberals, including my election opponent, former real estate executive Theresa Greenfield, resent Judge Barrett and have even advocated against the U.S. Senate exercising its constitutional duty to vote on her nomination. Her faith seems to be a cause for their resentment. This is wrong, plain and simple.

For starters, the Constitution clearly states, “No religious test should ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.” It was just a few years ago, during Barrett’s confirmation to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, attacked Barrett for speeches delivered at Notre Dame Law School. Feinstein specifically said, “I think in your case, professor, when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you. And that’s of concern.”

These liberal attacks against Barrett’s faith follow a disturbing playbook. For example, Sen. Kamala Harris lambasted judicial nominee Brian Buescher, an Omaha-based lawyer, because he belonged to the Knights of Columbus, the well-known Catholic charitable organization.

When it comes to freedom, Barrett will protect our First Amendment rights, including the freedom of religion and the freedom of speech. On the Second Amendment, she will also protect our right to bear arms. She will, without a doubt, be a strong defender for all of the freedoms the Constitution protects.

Unlike many justices who either grew up or served on courts along the East Coast, Barrett is a Midwesterner who graduated first in her class from Notre Dame Law School. She is also a mother to seven children, including one child with Down syndrome and two adopted children from Haiti after a devastating earthquake. Her nomination to the Supreme Court shows the world all that a mother can be.

Liberals, including Greenfield, are being urged by their radical backers to pack the Supreme Court. Even as they continue their efforts to tear down a mother and fellow Midwesterner, I know Iowans see through these vicious, faith-based attacks. On the Supreme Court, Barrett will defend the Constitution and the values of faith, family, and freedom.

Joni Ernst is Iowa’s junior U.S. senator.