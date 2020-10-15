https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ben-sasse-dictators-white-supremacists/2020/10/15/id/992238

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said President Donald Trump “kisses dictators’ butts,” “sells out our allies,” has “flirted with white supremacists,” and spent money “like a drunken sailor,” according to new audio obtained by the Washington Examiner.

The comments were made during a recent “campaign telephone town hall call that went to about 17,000 Nebraskans,” according to CNN.

Sasse accused Trump of treating ”the presidency like a business opportunity” and added that Trump’s behavior could turn the Senate over to the Democrats and permanently damage the Republican Party.

“I don’t know how many more times we can shout this: Even though the Beltway is obsessing exclusively about the presidential race, control of the Senate is ten times more important,” Sasse said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

“The fragile Senate seats that will determine whether Democrats nuke the Senate are the races Ben cares about, the races he’s working on, and the only races he’s talking about,” Sasse spokesperson James Wegmann said.

In response to a question about his connection with Trump, Sasse said: “The way he kisses dictators’ butts. I mean, the way he ignores that the Uyghurs are in literal concentration camps in Xinjiang right now. He hasn’t lifted a finger on behalf of the Hong Kongers.

“The United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership. The way he treats women and spends like a drunken sailor. The ways I criticized President [Barack] Obama for that kind of spending I’ve criticized President Trump for as well. He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He’s flirted with white supremacists,” Sasse said.

