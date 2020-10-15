https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/15/gop-senator-on-biden-report-american-foreign-policy-can-be-bought-like-a-sack-of-potatoes/

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy offered some colorful language to describe the revelations from the New York Post exposing that Joe Biden knew far more about his son’s overseas business dealings than previously let on.

On Wednesday, the paper published emails showing that Vice President Biden met with a Ukrainian advisor to Hunter Biden’s energy company Burisma, in a meeting that was set up by his son.

“These accusations are as serious as four heart attacks and a stroke,” Kennedy said on Fox News’ “Special Report.” “Every single solitary responsible news organization needs to be investigating the veracity of these allegations and these emails.”

Kennedy went on to condemn Facebook and Twitter for censoring the report from the New York Post.

“The New York Post is a responsible, reputable news organization. It is subject to the libel laws, and the defamation laws of our country,” Kennedy said. “If social media is playing favorites here and trying to pick winners and losers and discriminating against the New York Post because it doesn’t like the article, that is wrong.”

Kennedy continued, taking aim at Biden’s misconduct directly where Hunter Biden leveraged familial connections for financial gain with overseas ventures Senate investigators have flagged as potential criminal activity.

“This is the message it sent to the rest of the world,” Kennedy said. “The foreign policy of the United States of America can be bought like a sack of potatoes.”

Facebook and Twitter each began censoring the story from the Post hours after it was published. Twitter went as far as to suspend the Post’s account while Facebook announced through a company spokesperson who was formerly a Democratic staffer that it would preemptively censor the content until it was reviewed by the platform’s fact-checkers.

Following widespread criticism from conservative media and Washington lawmakers while legacy media remained silent, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explained that the company’s communication surrounding the Post’s story “was not great,” and was “unacceptable.” Twitter claimed it had censored the story over violations of its policy related to publishing “hacked” content and private information.

Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable. https://t.co/v55vDVVlgt — jack (@jack) October 14, 2020

