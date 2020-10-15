http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6p8xZnkvt4U/

Republican candidate Sean Parnell has outraised his Democrat challenger, Conor Lamb, for the second quarter in a row in the race to represent Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, according to an emailed press release from Parnell’s campaign.

In the third quarter reporting, Parnell’s campaign said he had raised $1.62 million, compared to Lamb’s $1.22 million.

“Since he entered this race, Sean Parnell has outworked Conor Lamb on the campaign trail, overwhelmed him in the debate, and has now outraised him in the third quarter by nearly half a million dollars,” said Ian Prior, Parnell’s campaign spokesman.

“While Lamb flails about with misleading ads, lackluster debate performances, and comparatively weak fundraising, Sean is heading into the closing stretch of the race ready to put Lamb out to pasture,” Prior added.

A September poll conducted by On Message, Inc., on behalf of the Parnell campaign, showed Parnell and Lamb in a tight race with Lamb leading Parnell by one point, 45 percent to 44 percent.

Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District is one of the 30 congressional districts President Donald Trump won in 2016 that a Democrat currently represents. House Republicans will need to flip a net of 17 seats to regain the House majority.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

