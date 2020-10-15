https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/521200-graham-to-democrats-yall-have-a-good-chance-of-winning-the-white-house

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamKey moments from Barrett’s marathon question-and-answer session Overnight Health Care: Barrett signals ObamaCare could survive mandate being struck down | CDC warns small gatherings fueling COVID spread | Judge blocks Wisconsin capacity limits The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump makes last-minute plea to suburban voters MORE (R-S.C.) told Democrats during a Judiciary Committee meeting on Thursday that he believes Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation ‘unacceptable’ Cheers erupt as Trump puts on MAGA hat, takes off tie at Iowa rally Hillicon Valley: Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection ahead of July hacks, regulator says | Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden | YouTube bans COVID-19 vaccine misinformation MORE has a “good chance” of winning the November election.

Graham’s comments came as he was responding to Democratic criticism of the Republican process for moving Judge Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettNotre Dame calendar lists talks by Amy Coney Barrett not disclosed in Senate paperwork: report Cheers erupt as Trump puts on MAGA hat, takes off tie at Iowa rally Key moments from Barrett’s marathon question-and-answer session MORE‘s Supreme Court nomination. Republicans set up a committee vote on her nomination for next week, and the full Senate is expected to hold a vote on her by the end of the month.

“Democrats generally look at people of a disposition like Justice [Sonia] Sotomayor and [Elena] Kagan. Now, y’all have a good chance of winning the White House. I don’t know where the polls are going to be,” said Graham, the Judiciary panel chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharKey moments from Barrett’s marathon question-and-answer session Barrett fight puts focus on abortion in 2020 election Five takeaways from Barrett’s Supreme Court grilling MORE (D-Minn.) cut in to say, “Thank you for acknowledging that.”

Graham replied, “I think it’s true.”

The South Carolina Republican, who is facing a tough reelection bid, has aligned himself closely with President Trump Donald John TrumpTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation ‘unacceptable’ Michael Cohen writing second book on Trump administration’s Justice Department As Trump downplayed the virus publicly, memo based on private briefings sparked stock sell-offs: NYT MORE since he won the White House in 2016.

But his comments come as Trump has trailed Biden both nationally and in several key battleground states. Biden has led Trump nationally by an average of 10 points, according to The New York Times.

He’s also, based on an average of recent polling, currently leading Trump in multiple swing states, including New Hampshire, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Trump has repeatedly rejected such polling, saying he expects to cruise to victory on Nov. 3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

