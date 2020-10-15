https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/hannity-hunter-biden-revelations-confirm-corrupt-practices/

(FOX NEWS) — The New York Post’s latest report about Hunter Biden is “an avalanche of damning information” that speaks to the corrupt practices “of the Biden family business,” Sean Hannity told viewers Wednesday night.

The “Hannity” host then played a clip of Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, denying “ever discuss[ing] with my son or brother or anyone else” and promising an “absolute wall” between personal and presidential business if elected.

“What you just watched,” Hannity said, “is Biden lying straight to your face.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

