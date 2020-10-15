https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/15/hispanic-conservative-turns-a-democrat/
RUSH: We’re gonna start in El Paso as we head to the phones. This is Victor. Great to have you, sir. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Mr. Limbaugh. I’m 26 years old, and I’ve been listening to you since I was about 15 years old. And I want to thank you for helping shape my beliefs and my love for America. And I think I speak for most of the people across the country when we say we thank God every time we hear your voice.
RUSH: Well, thank you. Thank you, Victor. I appreciate it. And I’m just as equally thankful that people like you are out there.
CALLER: Yes, sir. You had mentioned something about reaching out to your Democratic friends to try to flip them, and I decided to do that the other day. I reached out to a college-educated, Millennial, suburban woman. And I [asked] her if she had already went to vote. She was scheduled to vote today. And then I started telling her, “Well, wait, before you vote, let me tell you this.” She despises Trump. After about 40 minutes of talking her ear off, she stayed quiet. I was ready for her to hang up on me, and she says, “You know what? I’ve changed my mind.”
RUSH: Wow! Victor, wait, whoa, whoa, whoa, hold it here a minute. So you engaged in the Operation Turn a Democrat?
CALLER: Turn a Democrat, yes.
RUSH: You had her on the phone. Why was it on the phone? Just curiosity here.
CALLER: Well, because, I mean, I just called up to reach out to her. She’s a good friend of mine.
RUSH: Oh, okay. Okay. So you know her, she’s a good friend, you decided to try this on the phone rather than in person?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: And it took you 40 minutes, and she committed to you, she told you that she was going to vote for Trump after you finished trying to persuade her?
CALLER: Right. I mean, I told her Trump, President Trump has done so much. It takes a while to talk about all his accomplishments. And I told her, speak about Joe Biden and what he has done. She stayed quiet for ten seconds. And she told me I’m going to change my vote.
RUSH: Do you believe her?
CALLER: I do. I do. She’s been a good friend mine for years, and I take her at her word.
RUSH: Okay, so why did she tell you that she was for Biden in the first place? What kind of arguments did you have to make to her? What kind of opposition in her did you have to overcome?
CALLER: Well, I think like most Democrats, she doesn’t know why she wanted to vote for Joe Biden. We’re Hispanics and in the Hispanic community you see the D, you go vote, you vote for the person with the letter D next to their name.
RUSH: Yeah, that’s it, isn’t it? The D next to the name. That’s 90% of it.
CALLER: And her hatred was toward Trump. She said, “He’s so divisive.” I said, “What’s so divisive about wanting everybody in this country to prosper? And while making America great and keeping America great and building up our military and putting Hispanics to work.”
RUSH: You actually said that to her, what is so divisive about wanting everybody to prosper?
CALLER: Exactly. Yes.
RUSH: Brilliant. Brilliant! I would love to have heard the conversation so I’m peppering you with questions. I imagine you made her stop and think a bunch of times here with your questions.
CALLER: Yeah. And that’s why I said in the beginning, thank you for all the experience and everything you’ve taught us. And I think that one thing that the media’s not talking about is the Hispanic vote. I think that Trump is resonating a lot with Hispanics because we believe in the core values of this country. And I told her, you know what? You’re a conservative and you don’t even know it because you believe in life, you believe in liberty, you believe in happiness, you believe in religious freedom, and those principles run deep in the Hispanic community. And she said, “I do believe in all those things.” And I said, “Well, the Democratic Party is everything the opposite of that.”
RUSH: Victor, had anybody in your estimation ever spoken to her the way you were?
CALLER: No. No. Absolutely not. I don’t think so.
RUSH: It’s an important question. Because I would assume most people have not spoken to her that way, find out who she’s gonna vote for, just accept it, same thing about the way other people are gonna vote. But you actually cared enough about her vote and her to get her to think that you were serious about it. You cared about this for her, and that’s what it sounds like to me, anyway. And it sounds like that —
CALLER: Yes, sir.
RUSH: — is how you were able to reach her. Well, you know what you need to do? You need to stay in touch, Victor, because her mind could go back. It could already be back to Plugs Biden. You’ve gotta stay in touch with her. It never ends. I’m not trying to pour a bunch of work on you, but every now and then stay in touch with her, ask her if she’s still feeling good about voting Trump, she says no — ’cause Trump’s gonna do things that tick people off here in the next 20 days. You’ve gotta stick with her and make sure she’s able to keep these things in context and understand them and then report back to me. ‘Cause this is the first known successful Operation Turn a Democrat. Very proud of you out there, Vic, very proud.