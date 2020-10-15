https://hannity.com/media-room/hollywood-meltdown-celebs-demand-nbc-move-trump-town-hall-call-for-network-boycott/

More than 100 members of the Hollywood and TV community called for NBC to reschedule, cancel, or postpone its town hall event with President Trump Thursday night, with some even demanding a network-wide boycott over the program.

The joint letter -published by Variety Magazine- was signed by high-profile names including film director J.J. Abrams and writer Aaron Sorkin.

“We have always thought of NBCUniversal as both a terrific creative home and a brand that stands for the best in entertainment and broadcast journalism,” the letter said. “This is why we have been devastated to learn that you have chosen to air President Trump’s town hall this Thursday night at 8 p.m., directly opposite Vice President Biden’s town hall.”

“President Trump refused to participate in the virtual debate scheduled for Thursday night by the Presidential Debate Commission,” the letter continued. “By agreeing to air his town hall as counter-programming opposite Vice President Biden’s town hall on ABC, you are enabling the President’s bad behavior while undercutting the Presidential Debate Commission and doing a disservice to the American public.

More than 100 Hollywood stars demand NBC move Trump town hall https://t.co/te3TP4uZ8c pic.twitter.com/r0sww0A3kf — The Hill (@thehill) October 15, 2020

“We believe this kind of indifference to the norms and rules of our democracy are what have brought our country to this perilous state,” the open letter added.

Read the full report at The Hill.

