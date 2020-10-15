https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hot-mic-liberal-senator-feinstein-caught-ranting-amy-coney-barretts-catholic-religion-thought-no-one-listening/

In September 2017, Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein led the attacks on Catholic Judge Amy Barrett saying, “the dogma lives loudly within you.”

Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois accused Judge Barrett of being an “Orthodox Catholic” – a term used as a smear against observant Catholics.

Then in January 2018 Democrats continued to show their dark bigotry against American Christians.

Far Left Senators Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono attacked Judge Brian Buescher for his membership into the Knights of Columbus.

The Knights of Columbus is an esteemed Catholic men’s group founded in 1882 and dedicated to charitable work.

Democrats no longer believe this expression of deep Christian faith is acceptable behavior for Americans in public office.

In early January 2019 Senator Ben Sasse passed a Senate resolution saying it would be “unconstitutional” to consider membership in the Knights of Columbus a disqualifying criteria for public office.

The Senate proceeded to affirm the religious freedom resolution without objection.

On Thursday Senator Feinstein was caught on hot mic again disparaging Amy Coney Barrett’s religion.

Senator Feinstein did not know the video was off when she said this, “She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion.”

📽️ Sen. Feinstein hot mic talking about Judge Amy Coney Barrett: “She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion.” pic.twitter.com/5dUBhHLQsn — Tré Goins-Phillips (@tregp) October 15, 2020

Senator Josh Hawley retweeted: “Gotta love those hot mics.”

Gotta love those hot mics https://t.co/bY3J20iv4y — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 15, 2020

