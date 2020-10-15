https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/15/dianne-feinstein-amy-coney-barrett-religion-pro-life/

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein reportedly got caught on a hot mic making a comment about Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s religion.

Feinstein reportedly commented about the fact that Barrett, a devout Catholic, was pro-life, according to Tré Goins-Phillips, an editor for Faithwire. (RELATED: ‘I Wanted To Get All That Clear’: John Kennedy Asks Amy Coney Barrett If She Hates ‘Little Warm Puppies’)

????️ Sen. Feinstein hot mic talking about Judge Amy Coney Barrett: “She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion.” pic.twitter.com/5dUBhHLQsn — Tré Goins-Phillips (@tregp) October 15, 2020

“She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion,” Feinstein reportedly said.

Feinstein joined the other members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in challenging Barrett on a number of issues over the past several days of hearings on Capitol Hill, but it was not the first time that she had suggested Barrett might allow her religious beliefs and personal views supersede her judgment on the court.

During Barrett’s 2017 confirmation hearings, prior to her taking a seat on the 7th Circuit, Feinstein suggested that it was “of concern” that “the dogma lives loudly” within her.

Feinstein and Barrett have a bit of a history. Feinstein told Barrett, a devout Catholic, that “the dogma lives loudly within you” during Barrett’s 2017 hearing for her seat on the 7th Circuit. The comment, seen as an attack on Barrett’s faith, helped make her a conservative star — Carter Sherman (@carter_sherman) October 13, 2020

