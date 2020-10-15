https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/house-republicans-ask-director-wray-fbi-possession-hunter-bidens-laptop-trump-impeachment/

House Republicans on Thursday sent a letter to Director Chris Wray asking if the FBI was in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop during the impeachment coup of President Trump.

“If the FBI was, in fact, in possession of this evidence and failed to alert the White House to its existence that would have given even more weight to the president’s legal defense, this was a gross error in judgement and a severe violation of trust,” the letter says.

The letter was signed by 19 House Republicans, including Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Louie Gohmert, R-Texas; Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz.; and Jody Hice, R-Ga.

Fox News reported:

House Republicans are calling on the FBI to reveal whether it was in possession of a laptop that reportedly contained emails by Hunter Biden during the impeachment of President Trump — and claiming the agency committed a “gross error in judgement” if it did not inform the White House “A large portion of the president’s legal defense case revolved around strong evidence that former Vice President Biden’s son Hunter was peddling his influence to his father to land lucrative jobs overseas that he might not have otherwise been qualified for,” the letter says. The lawmakers ask whether the FBI was in possession of the laptop and drive as documented in the Post, whether it took steps to authenticate the drive and the data, and if anyone at the FBI briefed officials at the Department of Justice or White House after December. “Why did the New York Post have the information about this laptop and hard drive before the American people?” it asks.

The New York Post on Wednesday dropped an October surprise on Joe Biden when they began releasing damning emails found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop hard drive.

The New York Post reported that a laptop computer abandoned at a Delaware repair shop contains emails between Hunter Biden and various foreign actors offering him money to have access to his VP daddy Joe.

According to The Post, the computer repair shop owner contacted the FBI and gave them Hunter Biden’s laptop in December of 2019.

As usual, the FBI sat on the evidence and did nothing about Biden’s years of corruption and pay-to-play schemes.

The House Democrats launched an impeachment coup against President Trump in December over a phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where he discussed Biden’s corruption.

It appears the FBI was in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop and failed to alert the Trump Administration to its existence.

Certainly the damning evidence found on Hunter’s laptop would have bolstered President Trump’s defense.

