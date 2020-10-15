https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/house-republicans-want-to-know-if-the-fbi-had-possession-of-hunter-bidens-alleged-laptop-during-impeachment/

Fox News is reporting Thursday that 19 House Republicans have written a letter to the FBI asking if it was in possession of that laptop that allegedly contained Hunter Biden’s emails and a lot of other shady material in January during President Trump’s impeachment.

Adam Shaw reports:

House Republicans are calling on the FBI to reveal whether it was in possession of a laptop that reportedly contained emails by Hunter Biden during the impeachment of President Trump — and claiming the agency committed a “gross error in judgment” if it did not inform the White House.

“If the FBI was, in fact, in possession of this evidence and failed to alert the White House to its existence that would have given even more weight to the president’s legal defense, this was a gross error in judgment and a severe violation of trust,” the letter says.

You of course remember the uproar over Trump having some sort of quid pro quo arrangement with Ukraine that was enough to get him impeached in a bipartisan vote (thanks, Mitt Romney).

And another question, since we’re on the subject:

