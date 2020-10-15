https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/house-republicans-want-to-know-if-the-fbi-had-possession-of-hunter-bidens-alleged-laptop-during-impeachment/

Fox News is reporting Thursday that 19 House Republicans have written a letter to the FBI asking if it was in possession of that laptop that allegedly contained Hunter Biden’s emails and a lot of other shady material in January during President Trump’s impeachment.

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans ask FBI if it had Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop during Trump’s impeachment https://t.co/zWNulyOYQi pic.twitter.com/NiGorCrzo4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 15, 2020

Adam Shaw reports:

House Republicans are calling on the FBI to reveal whether it was in possession of a laptop that reportedly contained emails by Hunter Biden during the impeachment of President Trump — and claiming the agency committed a “gross error in judgment” if it did not inform the White House. “If the FBI was, in fact, in possession of this evidence and failed to alert the White House to its existence that would have given even more weight to the president’s legal defense, this was a gross error in judgment and a severe violation of trust,” the letter says.

You of course remember the uproar over Trump having some sort of quid pro quo arrangement with Ukraine that was enough to get him impeached in a bipartisan vote (thanks, Mitt Romney).

That is what I want to know. — Tiffany (@tiff706) October 15, 2020

Excellent questions! Election in progress! — Air Force Brat (@r_sherrier) October 15, 2020

Good question. I bet the answer is yes — CRB Deplorable (@gcborgi) October 15, 2020

A good lawyer would have a chain of custody documented. — Patrick Pacific (@patrickpacific) October 15, 2020

Seems like a legitimate question. — RedSoxRon (@rwgeelan) October 15, 2020

The FBI had it Dec 17, 2019. POTUS was impeached in January 2020 so that would be a YES!!! — Deplorable B. Money🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@NeverSurrenderZ) October 15, 2020

Well, if they got the computer in Dec of 2019 as reported then I would think that the answer is yes. #FireDirectorWray — Colleen Bennett 🙏🙌💙🔯🇮🇱🇺🇸@Teammate Colleen (@Shekinah_5581) October 15, 2020

We already know they’ve had it for 10+ months. — Mouse Eaters Anonymous (@molotovmouse) October 15, 2020

My thoughts are that the FBI wanted to bury it considering what they had done in the last election — The Gal (@giveu2tictacs) October 15, 2020

I’d certainly like to know “what they knew and when they knew it”. — Cynthia Troendle (@Cyntroe) October 15, 2020

If it is not true then why are the media both social and news trying so hard to avoid the story. It would make more sense to investigate and then prove it wrong. — PublicVoiceUSA (@PublicVoiceUSA1) October 15, 2020

Wray will get right on it. — Nathan Hale (@NathanH75510137) October 15, 2020

And another question, since we’re on the subject:

Where’s Hunter? — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 15, 2020

