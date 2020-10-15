https://bongino.com/ice-cube-comments-on-working-with-the-trump-admin-on-a-platinum-plan-for-black-americans/

Controversy erupted when Trump advisor Katrina Pierson gave a shoutout to famous rapper Ice Cube for working with the Trump administration on a Platinum Plan for black Americans.

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020

Ice Cube, the famous gangster rapper who has been getting more political over the last few months, has been pushing something called “A Contract with Black America.” Conservatives would disagree with many of the things the Contract with Black America suggests, but there are points of agreement and you can at least say it’s a well thought out document as opposed to pie-in-the-sky nonsense like the Green New Deal. Ice Cube noted that he talked to both the Biden and Trump campaigns about the Contract with Black America. The Biden campaign put him off, but the Trump actually listened and made some changes to their Platinum Plan for black America based on what he suggested.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

After being criticized for talking to the Trump administration, Ice Cube followed up with another couple of Tweets.

Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan. https://t.co/xFIXXpOs8B — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

What Ice Cube noted in the video was essentially that he didn’t have a particularly high opinion of either party, but he thought his plan was good for black Americans and if the Trump administration was willing to sincerely listen, he was willing to talk to them about it. Surprisingly for a famous gangster rapper with a history of making anti-Semitic comments, it seemed like a rational, healthy approach to politics.

Katrina Pearson added,

Black people criticizing @icecube for actually helping black people is why we haven’t had nice things. But, that changed under the leadership of @realDonaldTrump with a record of results in the community & continued success with FOUR MORE YEARS and the #PlatinumPlan — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 14, 2020

To his credit and unlike other Republican Presidents, Donald Trump has at least made a genuine, concerted effort to reach out to black Americans during his first term in office. The Platinum Plan is part of that,

Will, what has happened with people like Kanye West and Ice Cube actually change minds in the black community about President Trump? We’ll find out after the election, but it speaks well of Trump that his door is open when black leaders want to have a good-faith conversation with him about how to make people’s lives better.

