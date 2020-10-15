https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2020/10/15/they-cant-handle-the-truth-ice-cube-says-cnn-canceled-scheduled-interview-after-news-that-hes-been-working-with-trump/

Rapper/actor Ice Cube has been speaking with the Trump White House and helping develop one part of their economic plan:

Ice Cube, who says he hasn’t endorsed anybody in the presidential race, explained a bit about how it happened (“CWBA” stands for “Contract With Black America”):

And after news that he’s been speaking with the Trump administration about some of his ideas, Ice Cube tweeted about a scheduled interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN:

Gee, it’s almost as if somebody at CNN is concerned about protecting the preferred narrative.

Apparently somebody at CNN wasn’t so eager to see what would happen during the interview.

