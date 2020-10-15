https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/ashamed-say-democrat-first-time-voters-former-dems-rally-re-elect-trump-pennsylvania-video/

First time voters and disaffected Democrats rallied in rural Pennsylvania to re-elect President Trump.

A 65-year-old first time voter told CNN’s Dana Bash he will be voting for President Trump.

A former Democrat told CNN that she is ashamed to say she was ever a Democrat, “From what I’ve seen in the past couple years, I’m ashamed to say I was a Democrat.”

President Trump won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes in 2016 and he is working hard to win The Keystone State again in 2020.

Pennsylvania voters are not happy with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris over their promise to ban fracking — then lying about their plans to ban fracking.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have repeatedly stated they will ban fracking if they win the November election.

Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are now trying to distance themselves from their previous promises to ban fracking because thousands of Pennsylvanians would lose their jobs.

Pennsylvanians know better so they are turning out for Trump again in 2020.

WATCH:

WATCH: Trump supporters, including former Democrats and first-time voters, are rallying to re-elect @RealDonaldTrump in rural Pennsylvania! “From what I’ve seen in the past couple years, I’m ashamed to say I was a Democrat.” pic.twitter.com/6NfrWj2ySl — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 15, 2020

