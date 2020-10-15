https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/insane-joe-biden-supports-prepubescent-children-able-change-gender-video/

Joe Biden participated in a town hall hosted by ABC and Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos.

ABC News and George Stephanopoulos failed to asked Joe Biden about the bombshell New York Post reports with Hunter Biden’s emails showing Biden sold the US out to China, Ukraine and Russia in pay-to-play schemes.

But Biden was asked about an 8-year-old transgender child.

Biden said he would immediately get rid of Trump’s executive orders banning transgenders from enrolling in the military and said he supports prepubescent children being able to change their gender.

This is insane.

WATCH:

This Is Insane Joe Biden Supports 8 Years Olds Being Able To Change Their Gender 8 Year Olds!pic.twitter.com/sLFO4q0oZd — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 16, 2020

