https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/going-get-real-oann-reporter-chanel-rion-seen-hunter-biden-video-get-ready-projectile-puking/

Evidently Hunter Biden is a chip off the old block.

One America News Network reporter Chanel Rion tweeted out on Thursday that she has seen video of Hunter Biden that was on the computer that he left at a computer shop in 2019.

And, according to Rion, “Hunter makes Anthony Weiner’s down under selfie addiction look normal.”

That says a lot! Considering Democrat star Anthony Weiner was hitting on young girls on social media.

TRENDING: DAY 2 BOMBSHELL: Newly Released Emails Show How Hunter Biden Worked to Cash in Big on China WITH MONEY HELD FOR HIS DAD, JOE BIDEN!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

