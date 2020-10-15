https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/janice-dean-shares-thread-refuting-andrew-cuomos-bs-about-being-a-victim-of-trump-admins-political-hit-job-pics/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to behave as if he’s anything other than a hero in the War on COVID19.

But those of us who have been paying attention to his actual record know better. Fox News meteorologist, who lost both of her in-laws as a result of Cuomo’s nursing home policy, knows better. And she’s more than fed up with Cuomo’s shameless political gamesmanship and attempts to paint all criticism of him as rooted in pro-Trump politics.

Please read this thread. 👇 https://t.co/PolZdGlecz — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 15, 2020

Please do:

The governor keeps dismissing criticism of his nursing home policies at a political hit job orchestrated by the White House. Yet if there was a single MAGA hat or Trump sign at yesterday’s rally at the Capitol, held in the thick of election season, I didn’t see it. pic.twitter.com/oWXhJXJ8UG — Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) October 15, 2020

These people didn’t have a logo or a letterhead or a lobbyist, just homemade signs. They weren’t thinking about red vs. blue. They were consumed with grief and worry about their loved ones, and anger at government decisions they didn’t understand. — Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) October 15, 2020

These are ordinary citizens exercising their

First Amendment right to petition government for a redress of grievances. Their biggest demand was for the simple chance to visit a grandmother or husband or child whom they haven’t been able to touch in seven months. — Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) October 15, 2020

From the beginning, the controversy over the Cuomo administration’s nursing home policies has been overwhelmingly driven by people’s genuine emotions and valid concerns, not political machinations. — Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) October 15, 2020

Just because Andrew Cuomo’s every move is determined by political machinations doesn’t mean everyone else’s are.

Grief and standing up for what is right, transcends political lines. — Big Sky Born, Big City Bred (@TriBeCaDad) October 15, 2020

***

Related:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says President Trump’s COVID scandal makes Richard Nixon and Watergate look innocent

Can we get a fact-check? Andrew Cuomo says ‘it’s a fact’ that ‘Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

