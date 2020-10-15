https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/japan-unveils-new-submarine-face-chinas-growing-assertiveness/

(JAPAN TIMES) – Japan’s newest submarine was unveiled Wednesday at a shipyard in Kobe as part of efforts to boost the country’s maritime security amid China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

The 3,000-ton warship, named the Taigei, was built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and is scheduled to go into service in March 2022, becoming the 22nd vessel in the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s submarine fleet.

Under its 2010 National Defense Program Guidelines, Tokyo set a goal of increasing the number of its submarines from 16 to 22 in light of increasing activities by Beijing in waters near Japan, especially around a group of Japan-administered islands claimed by China in the East China Sea.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

