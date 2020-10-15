http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-dmo1G3QYrk/

Former Vice President Joe Biden admitted during a town hall on Thursday night that he did not call for using masks, social distancing until March.

Town hall host ABC George Stephanopoulos told Biden, “There’s no record of you calling social distancing, limited social gatherings, mandatory masks, in January.”

“Not back then,” Biden said. “Not in January or February, that’s correct. That came at the end of March and then I laid out a detailed plan relative to school openings in June and July.

Biden’s comments on his call for social distancing follows the former vice president criticizing President Donald Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden then criticized Trump for allowing governors to craft their own policies regarding the coronavirus response, contending there should be a “national standard.”

“It is the president’s responsibility to lead,” Biden said.

Democrat governors largely praised President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, in March, when Biden then called for social distancing and usage of masks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) thanked Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for his efforts to help the Empire State contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“I want to thank the vice president, and especially the president, who facilitated this and moved quickly,” Cuomo said.

Minnesota gov. Tim Walz (D) thanked Trump, saying, “I can tell you that the vice president spends countless hours on the phone with governors every week; he’s there to pick up the phone when we call. I want to thank you and the president.”

In April, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said, “We are grateful to both President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence for keeping Louisiana at the forefront of this fight against COVID-19 and appreciate them understanding the necessity of these ventilators for the survival of our people.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

