https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-biden-implies-young-children-should-be-able-to-change-their-gender-if-they-want

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden implied during an ABC News town hall event on Thursday night that young children should be able to change their gender if they want to.

“The idea that an 8-year-old child or a 10-year-old child decides, ‘You know, I decided I want to be transgender, that’s what I think I’d like to be, it [would] make my life a lot easier,’ there should be zero discrimination,” Biden said. “And what’s happening is, too many transgender women of color are being murdered. They’re being murdered.”

WATCH:

The idea that an 8 year old child or a 10 year old decides “You know I wanna be transgender,” should be zero discrimination. Joe Biden encourages child transgenderism?? pic.twitter.com/2jev6H7Mlp — MRCTV (@mrctv) October 16, 2020

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

