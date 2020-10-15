https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/joe-biden-says-hed-go-to-every-local-official-and-convince-them-to-mandate-mask-wearing/

It finally seems to have gotten through Joe Biden’s head that the president can’t implement a national mask mandate no matter how much he wants to, as he had a different answer prepared for George Stephanopoulos at his ABC town hall. So what would he do? Easy: He’d go to every governor, every council member, the town dog catcher, and get them to mandate masks.

Funny, Stephanopoulos didn’t think to ask that.

