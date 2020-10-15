https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/joe-biden-says-hed-go-to-every-local-official-and-convince-them-to-mandate-mask-wearing/

It finally seems to have gotten through Joe Biden’s head that the president can’t implement a national mask mandate no matter how much he wants to, as he had a different answer prepared for George Stephanopoulos at his ABC town hall. So what would he do? Easy: He’d go to every governor, every council member, the town dog catcher, and get them to mandate masks.

“I’d go to every mayor, I’d go to every councilman, I’d go to every local official and say, ‘mandate the mask,’” Joe Biden tells @GStephanopoulos when pressed on how a national mask mandate could be enforced. “The words of a president matter,” he adds. https://t.co/vdomLZXGTS pic.twitter.com/gCOgSQZM5n — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 16, 2020

And when they say, “no”? — Steve Rasch (@steverasch) October 16, 2020

Funny, Stephanopoulos didn’t think to ask that.

So what he’s telling us since he’s going to talk to everyone of these people he will spend 4 years just having conversations about masks. — Iron Mike (@ironmike82) October 16, 2020

