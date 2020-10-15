https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/joe-biden-snaps-reporter-asking-about-sons-emails-calls?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden snapped Friday evening at a TV reporter who became the first to directly ask about reported emails suggesting his son Hunter cashed in overseas on the former vice president’s name.

The exchange occurred outside Biden’s private jet after a campaign event in Michigan when the Democratic nominee stopped for questions by reporters. CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked about a New York Post article two days earlier about the purported emails.

“Mr. Biden, what is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?” Erickson asked.

“I know you’d ask it,” the former vice president retorted. “I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”

It was the first time Biden had been asked about the article since it broke. ABC host George Stephanopoulos failed to ask about it Thursday night during a town hall with Biden.

Erickson posted the brief encounter on Twitter, where the reporter suggested Biden “went after me” for asking the question.

