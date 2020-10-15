https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-stumbles-slurs-black-voter-asks-besides-aint-black-say-young-black-voters-video/

Joe Biden and President Trump held dueling town halls Thursday night.

Joe Biden held a town hall on ABC hosted by Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos.

A young black voter was given an opportunity to ask Biden a question and Biden stumbled his way through his answer.

“Many people believe that the true swing demographic in this election will be black voters under the age of 30 — not because they will be voting for Trump but because they won’t vote at all,” a young black progressive Democrat questioner said to Biden.

“So my question for you then is, besides ‘you ain’t black,’ what do you have to say to young black voters who see voting for you as further participation in a system that fails to protect them?” he asked referring to Biden’s racist remarks to black radio host Charlemagne Tha God.

In May of this year, Biden told black radio host Charlemagne Tha God, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t Black.”

Biden slurred and stumbled through his answer and made absolutely no sense.

Joe Biden supported segregation and sponsored the 1994 crime bill that incarcerated millions of blacks.

WATCH:

Young African-American voter to Joe Biden: “Besides ‘you ain’t black,’ what do you have to say to young black voters who see voting for you as further participation in a system that fails to protect them?” pic.twitter.com/acT4UWxUwe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2020

