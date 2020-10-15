https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/joe-biden-waffles-on-packing-the-courts-says-it-depends-on-how-this-turns-out/

Someone on Joe Biden’s campaign must have told him it didn’t play well with voters when he said they didn’t deserve an answer to whether or not he’d pack the Supreme Court if (when) Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed. To his credit, George Stephanopoulos actually pressed Biden during Thursday night’s town hall on ABC to answer if he’d pack the court, and Biden didn’t answer — but said voters would know before the election.

For what it’s worth, Biden said he hasn’t been a fan of court-packing, but he’s open to it.

