Someone on Joe Biden’s campaign must have told him it didn’t play well with voters when he said they didn’t deserve an answer to whether or not he’d pack the Supreme Court if (when) Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed. To his credit, George Stephanopoulos actually pressed Biden during Thursday night’s town hall on ABC to answer if he’d pack the court, and Biden didn’t answer — but said voters would know before the election.

For what it’s worth, Biden said he hasn’t been a fan of court-packing, but he’s open to it.

Pro-@JoeBiden voter asks him whether he’ll pack the Supreme Court. Just kidding. He asks Biden whether he supports “safeguards that’ll ensure more long-term balance and stability.” That’s what the left calls expanding the Court and stuffing it. #ABCTownHall — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 16, 2020

Joe Biden says he is “not a fan” of packing the court but “it depends on how this turns out.” When asked about taking a position before election day, he says “depends on how they handle this.” pic.twitter.com/IqCYteiM73 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2020

“I have not been a fan of court-packing,” Biden says. But says the current nomination matters: “It depends on how this turns out… how it’s handled.” #BidenTownHall — Rick Klein (@rickklein) October 16, 2020

Biden just said he will not rule out court packing “it depends how all of this plays out.” He says that he is “open to seeing what will happen from that point on.” https://t.co/8Vfz9KfAZd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 16, 2020

Biden says he’s not a fan of court packing, but not ruling it out if he wins — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 16, 2020

That usually means he will pack the court. — VOTE 4🇺🇸 (@Jlm9022) October 16, 2020

His response was shocking and irresponsible. — Hana Running (@HanaRunning) October 16, 2020

Joey Flip Flop, What do I need to say for your vote??? — GIT (@Gmant055) October 16, 2020

Biden : Millions of people have already voted. Also Biden: Voters will know where I stand on packing the court before they vote, after I see how this confirmation hearing goes. 🤔 — Thomas DiFonzo (@tdifonzo) October 16, 2020

I still want to know how the fact that “people are currently voting” has anything to do with fulfilling constitutional duty — Deplorable_Me (@CABarbano) October 16, 2020

We all know the real answer. He’ll pack the court — Tyler Boos (@BoosUpdate) October 16, 2020

He’s not a fan of it, unless it helps him and his radical left socialist agenda — Matt (@mattol37) October 16, 2020

Stephanopoulos “Do the people have a right to know if you will pack the court?”

Biden: “Yes.”

Stephanopoulos: “Will you tell us before the election?”

Biden: Yes, but it depends on how they handle it.” 🤔 — Donna Turk (@DonnaMTurk) October 16, 2020

Joe Biden just admitted that he’s up for packing the Supreme Court. This is 100% disqualifying. #BidenTownHall — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 16, 2020

That’s yet another job he can give to Hunter I suppose. — dstones89 (@dstones89) October 16, 2020

Should be. But won’t. He is sly kept saying depending on how this hearing goes with ACB then he will decide. — sandra pryor (@spryor7959) October 16, 2020

“depends on how this turns out”, what an answer eh? — Syrian (@notmyting) October 16, 2020

