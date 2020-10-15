https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/julia-louis-dreyfus-calls-for-nbcblackout-over-trump-town-hall/

The hashtag #NBCBlackout is trending on Twitter right now as anger grows at NBC News for holding a town hall for President Trump tonight at the same time ABC News had previously announced one for Joe Biden

Even former NBC “Seinfeld” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is calling for people to boycott her former network:

There are also anonymous reports of a staff rebellion at NBC:

Chris Hayes even refused to promote the town hall during his sign off last night, saying instead that his show won’t be airing on Thursday

NBC News is refusing to move the town hall. . .

. . .and is claiming that its “decision is motivated only by fairness, not business considerations”:

