The hashtag #NBCBlackout is trending on Twitter right now as anger grows at NBC News for holding a town hall for President Trump tonight at the same time ABC News had previously announced one for Joe Biden
Trending on Twitter is #NBCBlackout as @realDonaldTrump will answer questions from voters on an NBC town hall tonight at the same time as Joe Biden on ABC.
Even former NBC “Seinfeld” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is calling for people to boycott her former network:
There are also anonymous reports of a staff rebellion at NBC:
NBC Staffers Seethe as Trump Gleefully Uses the Network Against Biden#NBCBlackout https://t.co/nrkpWYBZUi
Chris Hayes even refused to promote the town hall during his sign off last night, saying instead that his show won’t be airing on Thursday
.@chrislhayes with the perfect sign off on @allinwithchris tonight! “We don’t have a show tomorrow night…..” *crickets*
We feel you @chrislhayes
NBC News is refusing to move the town hall. . .
NBC News refuses to move its town hall with President Trump in spite of #NBCBlackout https://t.co/N8j0fHxNtC
. . .and is claiming that its “decision is motivated only by fairness, not business considerations”:
NBCU News Group chair Cesar Conde: “Our decision is motivated only by fairness, not business considerations.” https://t.co/6dU3nFJeIB pic.twitter.com/23xrRMjX7U
