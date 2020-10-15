https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/julia-louis-dreyfus-calls-for-nbcblackout-over-trump-town-hall/

The hashtag #NBCBlackout is trending on Twitter right now as anger grows at NBC News for holding a town hall for President Trump tonight at the same time ABC News had previously announced one for Joe Biden

Trending on Twitter is #NBCBlackout as @realDonaldTrump will answer questions from voters on an NBC town hall tonight at the same time as Joe Biden on ABC. — Kelsie Cairns (@Local24Kelsie) October 15, 2020

Even former NBC “Seinfeld” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is calling for people to boycott her former network:

There are also anonymous reports of a staff rebellion at NBC:

NBC Staffers Seethe as Trump Gleefully Uses the Network Against Biden#NBCBlackout https://t.co/nrkpWYBZUi — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 15, 2020

Chris Hayes even refused to promote the town hall during his sign off last night, saying instead that his show won’t be airing on Thursday

.@chrislhayes with the perfect sign off on @allinwithchris tonight! “We don’t have a show tomorrow night…..” *crickets* We feel you @chrislhayes — JS (@JonSteinNYC) October 15, 2020

NBC News is refusing to move the town hall. . .

NBC News refuses to move its town hall with President Trump in spite of #NBCBlackout https://t.co/N8j0fHxNtC — TheWrap (@TheWrap) October 15, 2020

. . .and is claiming that its “decision is motivated only by fairness, not business considerations”:

NBCU News Group chair Cesar Conde: “Our decision is motivated only by fairness, not business considerations.” https://t.co/6dU3nFJeIB pic.twitter.com/23xrRMjX7U — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 15, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

