https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/just-crew-member-traveled-joe-biden-campaign-charter-plane-week-tests-positive-covid-19/

A crew member on Joe Biden’s campaign charter plane tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Earlier Thursday it was reported that Democrat vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) suspended campaign travel through Sunday after an aide and a flight attendant tested positive for COVID-19.

The Biden campaign learned as part of their contact tracing of the crew member on Kamala Harris’s plane that an administrative member of the Aviation company that charters Biden’s aircraft tested positive for Covid-19.

Joe Biden was on the plane with this individual who tested positive for Covid on Monday and Tuesday.

“Vice President Biden was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with this individual at any time. In fact, the Vice President did not even have passing contact: this individual was over 50 feet from VP Biden at all times, entered and exited the aircraft from a rear entrance, and both the individual and the Vice President wore masks for the entire flight.”

Biden’s camp is saying because the former VP was more than 50 feet away from the infected individual and wore a mask the entire flight he doesn’t need to quarantine.

“The individual traveled on the plane during the Vice President’s trip to Ohio on Monday and Florida on Tuesday, and was stationed in the last row of the 737 aircraft – over 50 feet away from the Vice President – throughout all of the flights.”

JUST IN: A crew member on @JoeBiden’s campaign plane has also tested positive for #COVID19. But they’ve determined the crew member “was over 50 feet from VP Biden at all times,” they’ve determined “there is no need for the Vice President to quarantine.” Stmt from @jomalleydillon: pic.twitter.com/yXRRAtHI8g — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) October 15, 2020

