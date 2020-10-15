https://www.theepochtimes.com/kevin-mccarthy-raises-over-100-million-in-red-wave-bid-to-retake-house_3540331.html

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) raised over $16 million in the third quarter across seven fundraising accounts that are part of a GOP thrust to retake the House in November, bringing his overall fundraising in the 2020 election cycle to over $103 million—a record for a House Republican in any election cycle—a campaign aide told Fox News.

His campaign told the outlet that McCarthy has, since 2019, poured $49 million of the funds raised into campaign accounts of fellow Republicans and the National Republican Campaign Committee.

McCarthy unveiled a new plan last month, called Commitment to America, in a bid to win over voters and regain a Republican House majority, which the GOP held for eight years before losing it in 2018 amid a Democrat blue wave. Democrats currently hold a 232-197 majority in the House.

In a Sept. 15 event on the steps of the Capitol, McCarthy outlined the thrust of the initiative.

“As you can see, there are a lot of Republicans here this morning because each and every one of us understands that America is worth fighting for,” McCarthy said at the event. “Republicans helped build the greatest economy in a generation. And the American way of life was thriving. We will do it again. That is our commitment to America,” he said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cali.) is joined by fellow House Republicans on the East Steps of the House of Representatives, in Washington, on Sept. 15, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The GOP plan has three overarching aims, vowing to “restore our way of life,” “rebuild the greatest economy in history,” and “renew the American dream.”

Under the slogan of “restoring our way of life,” the GOP plan (pdf) makes a commitment to safety and security of communities by opposing efforts to defund police departments and increasing funding for better training, equipment, and community policing to the tune of $1.75 billion. At the same time, it vows to preserve constitutionally enshrined freedoms like free speech, religious liberty, and the right to bear arms.

Economically, the pledge includes a promise to create “10 million new good-paying jobs” by providing another $200 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program, extending the child tax credit, and Opportunity Zones, while cutting taxes. The plan also calls for ending U.S. dependence on China and enhancing economic security by reshoring key supply chains and fighting for better trade deals. It also pledges to “upgrade and modernize America’s infrastructure,” which includes expanding high-speed internet coverage and fixing roads, bridges, and airports.

The Republicans also promise to increase investment in STEM fields, fight for school choice, promote career and technical education, and expand benefits to veterans.

If McCarthy and the Republicans are successful in flipping the House in November, it will be the first time since 1952 that any party has managed to win back a House majority during a presidential election after losing it in the mid-terms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

