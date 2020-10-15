https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/flag-drop-largest-trump-flag-of-all-time/

Trumpers march through NYC with world’s biggest flag then lay it on top of BLM street mural

The 75-foot by 50-foot flag, which reads “Trump: Law and Order,” was unveiled over a painted “Black Lives Matter” mural on the street. The group, organized through the Facebook page “Operation Flag Drop,” marched down Fifth Avenue with the flag until they reached Times Square.

They chanted, “Four more years,” and “Whose streets, our streets.”

Operation Flag Drop, which has nearly 140,000 members. Eric Trump his thanks to the crowd.