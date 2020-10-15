https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/laura-loomer-blasts-republican-party-leadership-hypocrites-talk-no-action-censorship/

Florida Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer is blasting party leadership for caring more about censored news articles than censored candidates.

Loomer, perhaps the most censored woman in the world, won her primary while being banned from every major social media platform. Her campaign is also the only one banned from running ads on Facebook.

She has been kicked off Twitter, Facebook, Uber, Lyft, PayPal, GoFundMe, and other platforms for her fierce and controversial criticism of Islam.

Speaking to the Gateway Pundit, Loomer specifically called out Senator Josh Hawley, who has been portrayed as leading the charge on big tech censorship.

“The RNC has refused to help or even address the deplatforming of my race despite the fact that I’m an official nominee and endorsed by President Donald Trump,” Loomer said.

“When I went to Sen. Josh Hawley’s office over a year ago to request a meeting with him about tech censorship, his staffer threw my card in the garbage,” Loomer explained. “This was despite him telling me at CPAC two years ago that he would help me.”

Sen. Hawley never met with Loomer.

In a post on Parler, the pro-free speech alternative to Twitter, Loomer asked “why is the GOP more concerned about the New York Post being denied access to Twitter and Facebook than they are about the fact that Republican candidates for Congress are being denied account access in an election year?”

“Where is the GOP’s priorities? Where are the lawyers for the Republican Party? How does the GOP complain about one instance of election interference while completely ignoring the other while being completely aware?” Loomer’s post continued. “Did you know that the RNC has refused to issue a statement about the fact that my campaign is the only deplatformed campaign in the nation despite the fact that they have been contacted multiple times about my campaign being banned?”

Laura is currently running for office in Florida’s 21st district — which happens to be the voting residence of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

Loomer’s post continued on to say, “this is not normal. I’m running for Congress in the President’s home district and have been endorsed by Trump. There is something very wrong happening inside the GOP when GOP leadership picks and chooses which type of big tech election interference to pay attention to. The selective outrage is beyond sinister.”

In December, Twitter announced that they would be verifying all congressional and gubernatorial candidates to “level the playing field.” When asked by The Gateway Pundit if the new policy meant they would reinstate banned candidates, specifically citing Loomer, they said no and that anyone who was permanently suspended will not be reinstated, verified or labeled.

Loomer’s campaign website explains that by keeping her off the platform, Twitter is providing her opponent with a “significant benefit.”

Loomer has previously worked as an undercover journalist for Project Veritas and is best known for conducting ambush interviews and staging political stunts to call attention to the issues she is concerned about. Her campaign website notes that she has confronted Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Huma Abedin, James Comey, Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Michael Avenatti, Tim Kaine, Linda Sarsour, Alyssa Milano, and former DNC chair Keith Ellison.

