https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/laura-wolk-first-blind-scotus-clerk-and-former-student-of-amy-coney-barrett-powerfully-attests-to-acbs-character-and-integrity-video/

At today’s SCOTUS confirmation hearing, Laura Wolk spoke about her personal experience as a former student of Amy Coney Barrett.

Watch:

Wow.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...