At today’s SCOTUS confirmation hearing, Laura Wolk spoke about her personal experience as a former student of Amy Coney Barrett.
Laura Wolk, the first blind woman to ever clerk on the US Supreme Court, is giving incredibly compelling testimony about how wonderful Judge Barrett is as a person, friend, and mentor. pic.twitter.com/oJaK66joLo
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 15, 2020
Watch:
Laura Wolk, a former student of Judge Barrett and the first blind woman to serve as a law clerk on the Supreme Court, gave a moving testimony supporting Judge Barrett’s confirmation. pic.twitter.com/krMZridmHQ
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2020
Wow.
Beautiful
— Kelly Ann (@misskellyaudrey) October 15, 2020
It’s an amazing story.
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) October 15, 2020
An inspiration to all young women today that may have a disability. Never let anyone tell you, you can’t do anything in life because of the path God put you on. Laura is proof that you can crush that and fulfill your highest dreams. https://t.co/jNGcFUYZeE
— Kevin M. (@KevLRNE) October 15, 2020